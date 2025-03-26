USD/CAD remains below 1.4300 amid news of Canada facing US tariffs lowest tier

USD/CAD weakened following reports that Canada may face the lowest tier of the April 2 US tariffs.

While President Trump is reportedly considering a three-tiered tariff system, some sources suggest this approach is not yet official.

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler reiterated that the Fed’s monetary policy remains restrictive and appropriately positioned.

USD/CAD extends its losing streak for the third consecutive session, hovering near 1.4270 during Wednesday’s Asian trading hours. The pair's decline is driven by a strengthening Canadian Dollar (CAD) following reports from the “Toronto Star” suggesting that Canada may face the lowest tier of the April 2 US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a three-tiered tariff system, though some sources indicate this approach is not yet official. However, it aligns with the government's expectations for the upcoming week.

Additionally, the CAD benefits from rising Oil prices, supported by supply concerns amid escalating Middle East tensions and a sharper-than-expected drop in US crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains in positive territory for the third straight day, trading around $69.10 per barrel at the time of writing.

However, the downside of the USD/CAD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) gains support as market caution rises ahead of US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement on April 2. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, retraced its recent losses from the previous session and is trading around 104.30 at the time of writing.

Additionally, the Greenback finds support from hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler. On Tuesday, Kugler emphasized that the Fed’s interest rate policy remains restrictive and well-positioned. Kugler also noted that progress toward the 2% inflation target has slowed since last summer and described the recent rise in goods inflation as "unhelpful."