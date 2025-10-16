USD/CAD remains below 1.4050 due to ongoing US-China trade tensions

USD/CAD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.4030 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid market caution, driven by the escalating United States (US)-China trade tensions, the world’s two largest economies.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he saw the US as in a trade war with China, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed a longer pause on high tariffs on Chinese goods to resolve a conflict over critical minerals.

The Greenback also faced challenges after US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the central bank is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate reduction later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Powell highlighted the low pace of hiring and noted that it may weaken further. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 98% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 93% possibility of another reduction in December.

The downside of the USD/CAD pair could also be attributed to the positive sentiment surrounding the Oil prices, which provides support for the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD). It is worth noting that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $58.30 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices may gain ground as US President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying Russian Oil, per Reuters.