USD/CAD remains below 1.3500, focus on US PMI, Canada Retail Sales

- USD/CAD hovers around 1.3480 ahead of economic data from both nations.
- Improved WTI crude prices contribute to underpin the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
- Upbeat US Treasury yields could provide support for the US Dollar (USD).
USD/CAD attempts to snap a two-day winning streak, hovering around 1.3480 during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) experienced support as the US Dollar (USD) witnessed correction, coupled with the gains in Crude prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is trading around $89.50 per barrel by the press time, as it seeks to build on its recent gains. This uptrend is being driven by the intentional production cutbacks by OPEC+ producers, who are working to reduce the supply of crude oil in the market.
US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher around 105.40 at the time of writing, which could be partly attributed to the upbeat US Treasury yields. The yield on a 10-year US bond improved to 4.50% by the press time.
Market participants will likely pay close attention to economic data releases, including the preliminary US S&P Global PMIs for September and Canada's Retail Sales for July. These figures can provide valuable insights into the economic conditions of both countries, which could be helpful in finding trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday exhibited a mixed performance. Initially, it bolstered the US Dollar and indicated the presence of a resilient labor market. However, it subsequently began to undergo a correction.
US Initial Jobless Claims on the week ending on September 15, reported 201,000 figures, swinging from the previous reading of 221,000, the lowest level since January. The data was expected to release a higher figure of 225,000.
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey declined to 13.5 in September against the expected reduction of 0.7 from the positive reading of 12 previously. While Existing Home Sales (MoM) declined in August to a monthly figure of 4.04 million from the 4.07 million priors, which was expected to grow at 4.10 million.
As widely anticipated in the market, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to maintain interest rates within the 5.25-5.50% range during its Wednesday meeting.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during a press conference, reiterated the Fed's dedication to achieving a 2% inflation target while also stating that the Fed is prepared to increase rates if deemed necessary. These hawkish comments have bolstered the US Dollar and are acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.348
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3558
|Daily SMA50
|1.3436
|Daily SMA100
|1.3398
|Daily SMA200
|1.3463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3524
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3639
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3493
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3497
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3591
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight
USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair.
AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs.
Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data
Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Takeaways into the end of the week
As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously.