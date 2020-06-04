USD/CAD regains 1.3500 as US dollar bounces off 12-week low

- USD/CAD extends pullback from 1.3480 to keep the buyers hopeful.
- Market’s risk-tone struggles for direction following the previous day’s upbeat performance.
- US President Trump tried to keep the optimism but the pre-ECB mood seems to recall the US dollar from the multi-day low.
- Canadian trade numbers, US Jobless Claims are additional catalysts to watch.
Although the pair’s latest pullback from 1.3520 eats the USD/CAD pair’s major gains piled since early-Asia, Loonie pair stays away from the multi-day low of 1.3480 marked the previous day on early Thursday.
Given the lack of major data/events during the initial trading day, markets seem to consolidate Wednesday’s risk-on sentiment. The moves could also be traced to the pre-ECB mood.
Despite US President Donald Trump’s upbeat comments, the market’s risk-tone has been struggling for direction off-late. In his latest interview with Newsmax, US President Trump reiterated the call to not use further military power to tame the riots in the nation while also stepped back from any sanctions on the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Hong Kong issue. The Republican leader also sounded optimistic about the US performance and the expected recovery in the economy but marked dislike for the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Following the news, US 10-year Treasury yields parted ways from the previous day’s run-up by declining 1.7 basis points (bps) to 0.74%. On the contrary, stocks in Japan, Australia and New Zealand remained positive by the press time.
The reason for the market’s mixed signals could be traced from the cautious sentiment ahead of today’s ECB meeting where the regional central bank is expected to inflation the stimulus kitty.
In addition to the ECB meeting, Canada’s April month trade numbers and the US Weekly Jobless Claims might entertain the traders ahead of the BOC’s policymaker Toni Gravelle’s speech. While the scheduled economics suggest further pullback of the USD/CAD pair, traders may look for confirmation of the BOC’s bullish bias in Mr. Gravelle’s speech.
Technical analysis
Considering the oversold RSI conditions, the USD/CAD pair is likely to register another U-turn from a 200-day SMA level of 1.3465. In doing so, May 29 low near 1.3715 could become immediate resistance to watch. It should also be noted that the February month adds strength to the 1.3465 support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3503
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3882
|Daily SMA50
|1.3987
|Daily SMA100
|1.3734
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3644
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 despite upbeat Australian data
Sellers continue to lurk above 0.6900, knocking-off AUD/USD back below the latter, as markets shrug-off upbeat Australian Retail Sales and Trade data. Broad-based dollar bounce and US-China tensions weigh down on the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside below 109.00
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 109.00 after the latest uptick to two-month highs off 109.04. Broad US dollar rebound amid mixed Asian equities and looming US-China tensions keep the buoyant tone intact around the spot.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.