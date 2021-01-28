USD/CAD refreshes two-week top above 1.2800 as US dollar stays bid, WTI drops amid risk-off mood

- USD/CAD remains on the front foot after the biggest daily gains in three months.
- US dollar benefits from risk aversion as Fed, ECB flashed dovish signals.
- WTI weakness exerts an additional burden on the quote.
- US Q4 GDP will be the key, Canadian Building Permits may gain a little attention.
USD/CAD takes the bids near 1.2820, up 0.14% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside momentum that marked the heaviest jump in three months amid the broad US dollar strength and weakness in Canada’s main export item crude oil.
On Wednesday, the US dollar index (DXY) rose the most in two weeks, currently around 90.60, after risk aversion wave drove traders towards the greenback. Among the main catalysts, the ECB policymakers’ hint for further negative rates and the Fed’s dovish halt was the main to propel the USD. Dutch Governor Klass Knot rekindled the rate cut chatters while the US central bank conveyed moderate economic activity and employment when announcing no rate change. It should be noted that Fed Chair Jerome Powell tried to placate the pessimism with the hopes of economic recovery, backed by vaccination, but failed to hide fears over economic uncertainty.
Read: Powell speech: Jury is out on whether there will be economic scarring
Other than the central bankers, US stimulus gridlock and the EU-UK tussle over the lack of vaccine in the block also heavy the risks amid a light calendar in Asia.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% after Wall Street benchmarks flashed over 2.0% losses each during the previous day.
It’s worth mentioning that the souring mood favored the US dollar and weighed on the commodities, taking the WTI crude oil down and exerting extra downside pressure on the Canadian Dollar. The energy benchmark ignored downbeat official inventories while following the risk catalysts. US EIA weekly inventory numbers showed stocks dropping 9.91 million barrels versus expectations for a small 0.430 million barrel build.
Moving on, preliminary reading of the fourth quarter (Q4) US GDP, expected 3.9% QoQ versus 33.4% prior, will be the key as traders will wait to confirm Fed’s dovish outlook. Also likely to propel the USD/CAD are the downbeat expectations from Canadian Building Permits for December, forecast -5.0% against +12.9% prior.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD bulls battle 50-day EMA while cheering an upside break of an 11-week-old falling resistance line. The monthly top near 1.2835 guards the pair’s immediate upside ahead of directing the quote towards the late December high near 1.2960.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2828
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2712
|Daily SMA50
|1.2807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3004
|Daily SMA200
|1.3281
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2823
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2686
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.259
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2993
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern
EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.