USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.2070, bullish oil prices capping gains

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Thursday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields, cautious mood extended some support to the USD.
- Bullish oil prices might continue to underpin the loonie and cap the upside for the major.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2065-70 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors provided a goodish lift to the US dollar on Thursday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to regain positive traction and reverse the previous day's modest losses.
Investors have grown nervous about whether a surprisingly stronger US economic data could force the Fed to start tapering its bond-buying program sooner rather than later. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering move around the USD.
The greenback was also supported by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone around the equity markets further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Bulls are now be looking to build on this week's bounce from the vicinity of the 1.2000 psychological mark, or the lowest level since May 2015. That said, bullish crude oil prices might act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair and cap the upside.
In fact, WTI crude oil climbed to the highest level since October 2018 amid expectations of a surge in fuel demand in the US, Europe and China. This underpinned the commodity-lined loonie and might hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CAD pair.
market participants now look forward to Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment, the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD.
Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and oil price dynamics might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2064
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2091
|Daily SMA50
|1.2331
|Daily SMA100
|1.2494
|Daily SMA200
|1.2769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.