TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD recovers from its lowest level since July 2025, retakes 1.3600 ahead of BoC/Fed

  • USD/CAD attracts some buyers on Wednesday amid a goodish USD recovery from a four-year low.
  • Rising Crude Oil prices could underpin the Loonie and cap spot prices amid a bearish USD outlook.
  • Traders now look to the key BoC and the Fed interest rate decisions for a fresh directional impetus.
USD/CAD recovers from its lowest level since July 2025, retakes 1.3600 ahead of BoC/Fed
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the overnight slump to the 1.3560-1.3555 region, or its lowest level since July 2025. Spot prices reclaim the 1.3600 mark in the last hour amid some repositioning trade heading into key central bank events, though the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bulls.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its rate decision later today and is expected to keep interest rates on hold, though the case for a cut continues to mount amid mixed signals on the state of the economy and trade uncertainties. This will be followed by the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting. Investors will look for cues about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

In the meantime, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stages a goodish recovery from its lowest level since February 2022, touched on Tuesday, though the upside seems limited amid dovish Fed expectations. In fact, investors are still pricing in the possibility that the Fed would cut rates two more times this year. Moreover, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will soon announce his pick to serve as the Fed Chair, and predicted interest rates would decline after the new chair takes over.

Meanwhile, evolving efforts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook revived worries about the central bank's independence. Adding to this, economic and geopolitical risks on the back of US President Donald Trump's decision could act as a headwind for the USD. Furthermore, Crude Oil prices have climbed to a fresh high since October 2025, which could support the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to capping the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out.

Economic Indicator

BoC Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Likewise, if the BoC sees inflation falling below target (dovish) it will lower interest rates in order to give the Canadian economy a boost in the hope inflation will rise back up. This is bearish for CAD since it detracts from foreign capital flowing into the country.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Jan 28, 2026 14:45

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 2.25%

Previous: 2.25%

Source: Bank of Canada

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers