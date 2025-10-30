USD/CAD rebounds to near 1.3950 following Trump-Xi meeting

USD/CAD pared its daily losses and is hovering around 1.3950 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair gains ground following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping in South Korea. The US Dollar received support after Trump announced that tariffs on China would be reduced to 47% from the current 57%. Additionally, he added that the rare earth dispute has been resolved, ensuring no further restrictions on China’s rare earth exports.

The USD/CAD pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggled amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy stance in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted significant differences of opinion among policymakers on the path forward and stressed that another rate cut in December is far from certain. Fed officials noted a moderate rise in inflationary pressures during the second half of the year, though not enough to rule out further rate cuts.

However, the Greenback received support after the Fed acknowledged it would continue to ease back on Quantitative Easing (QE) practices, with the process of drawing down the Fed's mortgage-backed asset balance sheet into long-term Treasuries by December 1.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, bringing its policy rate down to 2.25%. The central bank described this level as “about right if inflation and activity evolve as projected,” hinting that the latest cut may signal the end of its easing cycle.

Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the rate cut aims to support the economy amid adjustments to US trade policy. Macklem added that monetary policy has limited capacity to stimulate demand while keeping inflation low, given the negative impact of tariffs on Canada’s economic outlook.