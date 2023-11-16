USD/CAD rebounds from weekly lows, trades above 1.3700

- USD/CAD snaps a two-day losing streak on improved Greenback.
- Weaker Crude Oil prices are weighing on the Canadian Dollar.
- US Dollar gains ground, driven by investors possibly adopting a cautious stance.
USD/CAD recovers recent losses registered in the previous two sessions, trading higher near 1.3700 during the Asian session Thursday. The USD/CAD pair receives upward support, propelled by the strengthened US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to possible risk-on sentiment. Additionally, the decline in Crude Oil prices contributes to this movement, especially considering Canada's status as the largest oil exporter to the United States (US).
The USD/CAD pair experienced losses after the economic data was released from the United States (US) on Wednesday. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly declined by 0.5% compared to the anticipated 0.1% increase. The annual PPI also dropped from 2.2% to 1.3%.
These figures align with the softer inflation highlighted by Tuesday's inflation data. This alignment increases the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) refraining from implementing an interest rate hike in the December meeting.
On Canada’s side, the declines in Crude Oil prices are bolstering the strength of the USD/CAD pair. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades lower near $76.10 per barrel at the time of writing.
Additionally, stronger Canada’s economic data could have provided support for the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Manufacturing Sales (MoM) showed an increase of 0.4% against the expected decline of 0.1% in September. Wholesale Sales month-over-month also improved to 0.4% from 1.8%.
Investors will focus now on weekly US Jobless Claims on Thursday, seeking further impetus on the condition of the US labor market. Canada’s Housing Starts (YoY) will also be eyed.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3708
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3768
|Daily SMA50
|1.3657
|Daily SMA100
|1.3514
|Daily SMA200
|1.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3629
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses momentum below the mid-1.0800s ahead of the US Jobless Claims
The EUR/USD pair loses traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar demand weigh on EUR/USD. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index edges higher to 104.50 after retreating to multi-month low of 104.00. The major pair trades near 1.0835, losing 0.06% on the day.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2400 backed by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
GBP/USD extends losses on the second consecutive day, trading lower around 1.2390 during the Asian session on Thursday. The 1.2350 major level emerges as the key support, following the next support around the psychological level at 1.2300.
Gold price trades with modest intraday gains, lacks bullish conviction
Gold attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the $1,975-1.976 area touched the previous day. A softer tone around the US equity futures is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price hit the $38,000 level while inactive BTC supply hits all-time high
Bitcoin price crossed the $38,000 level for the first time in nearly 17 months, on November 15. Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally is fueled by market participants’ anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Strong consumer demand did not prevent inflation from softening
A new batch of statistics from the US once again reminds us of the Goldilocks story, when one can have fun and not pay the price for it. Producer prices fell 0.5%, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. And that's a weaker report than expected after the release of consumer prices the day before.