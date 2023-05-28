USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3600 as US White House reaches bipartisan with Republicans

- USD/CAD has shown recovery from 1.3600 as the White House has made an agreement with Republicans on a US debt-ceiling raise.
- US President Joe Biden made no compromise on the US debt-ceiling but has compromised their spending initiatives.
- Resilience in the Canadian economy could force the BoC to start hiking interest rates again.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a buying interest near the round-level support of 1.3600 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset has rebounded as the White House has reached a bipartisan with Republican leaders. US President Joe Biden has announced that a deal with Republicans’ approval is ready to move to Congress in which Democrats made no compromise on the US debt-ceiling but have compromised their spending initiatives for the budget.
S&P500 futures have added significant gains in early Asia. US equities have carry-forwarded optimism recorded on Friday. Shrugged-off fears of a default by the United States economy toward its obligated payments have infused some blood into US stocks. However, the real reaction by the market participants would be shown on Tuesday as US markets will be closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded to near 104.28 as the US borrowing limit has increased. Plenty of catalysts are supporting more gains in the USD Index. US inflation is getting more stubborn as households’ consumption expenditure is showing deep pockets despite higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited US interest rates will need to be higher for longer due to resilience in the economy. US Growth QoQ is expected 1.2% in 2023 and further momentum will pick up in 2024. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising slowly to near 4.5% by the end 2024.
On the Canadian Dollar front, investors will keep an eye on Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. As per the preliminary report, monthly GDP (March) is seen contracting by 0.1% vs. an expansion of 0.1% recorded in February. Q1 and annualized GDP are seen significantly expanding by 0.4% and 2.1% respectively vs. a stagnant performance. Resilience in Canadian economy could force Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem to start hiking interest rates again.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3609
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3507
|Daily SMA50
|1.3525
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3655
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
