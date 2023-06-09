USD/CAD rebounds firmly to near 1.3360 due to downbeat Canadian Employment report

- USD/CAD has shown a solid recovery from the crucial support of 1.3320 after weaker-than-anticipated Canada’s job market data.
- Canada’s Net Change in Employment dropped by 17.3K and the Unemployment Rate jumped to 5.2%.
- S&P500 futures have turned positive after recovering their entire losses, portraying a risk-on market mood.
The USD/CAD pair has recovered sharply to near 1.3360 as Statistics Canada has reported poor Employment data (May). The Canadian labor market has posted a decline in payroll figures by 17.3K while the street was anticipating an addition of 23.2K. Last month the Canadian economy added 41.4K jobs. The Unemployment Rate has increased sharply to 5.2% vs. the estimates of 5.1% and the former release of 5.0%.
Apart from that, annual Average Hourly Earnings have softened to 5.1% from the prior release of 5.2%. This would also ease some heat in resilient consumer spending.
Considering the weakness in the Canadian Employment report, the Bank of Canada (BoC) might reconsider its intention of hiking interest rates further.
Investors should note that the BoC surprisingly raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75% on Wednesday. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem decided to raise interest rates despite the consistent softening of Canada’s inflation. Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada was noted at 4.4% in April. BoC Macklem said in the monetary policy statement that inflationary pressures could turn sticky at these levels consumer spending is resilient. Also, remained doors open for further interest rate hikes.
S&P500 futures have turned positive after recovering their entire losses ahead of the New York session, portraying a risk-on market mood. Lowering the chances of one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) has improved the appeal for risk-perceived assets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after failing to extend its recovery to near 103.60. Although expectations for a neutral interest rate policy stance by the Fed for the June meeting are skyrocketing, the release of the US CPI (May) data will be keenly watched which will release next week.
As per the preliminary report, headline inflation is expected to soften sharply amid declining oil prices while core inflation that excludes the oil and food prices could continue to remain persistent.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3491
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3388
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.344
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.0750 on Friday as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's decline, making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2570
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, week-end flows could ramp up the pair's volatility later in the day.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, fluctuates above $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.