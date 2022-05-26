Next week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will have its monetary policy meeting. Market consensus is for another 50 basis points rate hike to 1.50%. According to analysts from TD Securities, global factors remain a crucial driver of the Canadian dollar, likely limiting the impact of the rate hike from the BoC.
Key Quotes:
“We look for the Bank to deliver another 50bp hike in June to bring the overnight rate to 1.50%. With little uncertainty around the decision itself, the focus will shift to the policy statement where we expect a hawkish tone. The Bank will note that growth and inflation are both tracking above the April MPR, and repeat that rates will need to rise further.”
“Global factors remain a crucial driver of the loonie, likely limiting the impact of the BoC's anticipated 50bp rate hike. As a result, we expect USD/CAD to maintain the 1.26-1.30 range through the summer months but will look to fade extremes. For now, CAD is more attractive to trade tactically on the crosses where we remain short versus NOK and like scaling into short exposure versus AUD.”
“A 50bp move is broadly expected, but the accompanying tone could impact front-end rates on the margin. A hawkish statement would reinforce the index-related flattening which we see as the dominant event in CAD markets on June 1.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and reclaimed 1.0700 in the American trading hours. The better-than-expected Pending Home Sales data from the US seem to be helping the market mood improve and making it difficult for the dollar tı stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.2600
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and retreated below 1.2600 in the second half of the day. Although the dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood in the American session, the pair is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
Gold falls toward $1,840 as US yields push higher
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and retreated toward the $1,840 area. With Wall Street's main indexes posting strong gains after the opening bell, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and weighed on XAU/USD.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!