USD/CAD Price Forecast: Continues to struggles near 20-day EMA

USD/CAD trades sideways around 1.3700 as investors await fresh headlines regarding US trade negotiations.

The FOMC minutes signaled that a majority of members do not support interest rate cuts in the near term.

Investors await the Canadian employment data for June, which is scheduled for Friday.

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range near 1.3700 during Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Loonie pair struggles to gauge direction as investors seek fresh development on trade negotiations between the United States (US) and its key trading partners, such as the Eurozone, China, Canada, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has revealed fresh tariff rates for 20 nations that have failed to secure a deal during the 90-day reciprocal tariff pause period. Notable names are Japan and South Korea, which have been imposed with 25% additional import duties.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously around 97.40.

On the monetary policy front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the June 17-18 policy meeting have signaled that members would consider monetary policy adjustments appropriate if they see the impact of tariff-led inflation moderate and temporary. This is contrary to the views of US President Trump, who has been criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates aggressively.

In Canada, investors await the labor market data for June, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

USD/CAD oscillates inside Wednesday’s range around 1.3700. The pair continues to face selling pressure at every breakout attempt above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting a “Sell on Rise” trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 50.00, indicating that the pair lacks momentum on either side.

Going forward, the asset could slide towards the psychological level of 1.3500 and the September 25 low of 1.3420 if it breaks below the June 16 low of 1.3540.

On the contrary, an upside move by the pair above the May 29 high of 1.3820 would open the door towards the May 21 high of 1.3920, followed by the May 15 high of 1.4000.

USD/CAD daily chart

