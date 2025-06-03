USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD bearish structure intact, short-term bounce hinges on 1.3700 support

- USD/CAD dips toward 1.3700 despite stronger US JOLTS data as traders turn cautious ahead of Wednesday’s BoC decision.
- Technical setup favors bears with USD/CAD stuck in a descending channel; 1.3700 acts as short-term support.
- Momentum indicators suggest exhaustion with the RSI near oversold levels and the MACD losing its bearish momentum.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) holds firm against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with the USD/CAD pair trading sideways during the American session to trade around 1.3720. The pair had stabilized earlier in the day as the Greenback attempted a mild rebound, but lost steam despite a stronger-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings report. Market participants remain cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate decision on Wednesday, with expectations leaning toward the central bank holding interest rates steady.
Moving on to the technicals, the broader picture still favors the bears. USD/CAD has been locked in a steady downtrend, carving out lower highs and lower lows within a descending channel since March. On the downside, immediate support is seen around 1.3700, which has emerged as a short-term floor during recent sessions. A sustained break below this level could pave the way toward stronger support near 1.3600, which aligns with the lower boundary of the channel. A clean breach of that zone would likely trigger a fresh wave of selling, potentially exposing the 1.3520–1.3500 area next.
On the upside, any recovery would first need to clear the 21-day Exponential Moving Average at 1.3832 — a dynamic resistance level that has capped recent rallies. A break above the channel top and the 1.3850 region would be a more meaningful signal that bulls are regaining control, possibly opening the path toward the 1.4000 handle.
That said, momentum indicators suggest that the bearish momentum may be starting to fade. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently sitting just above the oversold threshold near 35. While this level isn’t extreme, it does signal that selling pressure could be nearing exhaustion. The RSI has remained below 50 for most of the past month, indicating that sellers have had the upper hand for a while. Some buyers may start to test the waters. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still in negative territory, but the histogram bars have been shrinking — a sign that the downward momentum is weakening. This flattening suggests the bears are losing steam, and the pair could be setting up for a short-term bounce if the 1.3700 psychological level continues to hold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.