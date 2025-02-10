USD/CAD Price Forecast: Tests 1.4350 resistance near nine-day EMA

- USD/CAD tests the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.4362.
- The market sentiment remains neutral as the pair consolidates within a rectangular pattern.
- The psychological level of 1.4300 appears as the initial support.
The USD/CAD pair ends its four-day losing streak, trading around 1.4350 during Monday's European session. The daily chart's technical analysis suggests uncertainty among buyers and sellers regarding the asset's long-term direction as the pair consolidates within a rectangular pattern.
However, the USD/CAD pair remains below the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), underscoring bearish sentiment and indicating weak short-term price action. This positioning reflects ongoing selling interest and suggests further downside risks.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark, indicating continued negative momentum and reinforcing the bearish outlook.
On the downside, immediate support appears at the psychological level of 1.4300, followed by the rectangle's lower threshold at 1.4280. A break below this support zone could strengthen the bearish bias and exert downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair, potentially pushing it toward the psychological level of 1.4200.
The USD/CAD pair encounters initial resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.4362, followed by the 14-day EMA at 1.4373. A break above these levels could enhance short-term price momentum and support the pair in testing the rectangle's upper threshold at 1.4520.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|-0.04%
|0.58%
|0.36%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.55%
|0.32%
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|GBP
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.51%
|0.42%
|0.01%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|JPY
|-0.58%
|-0.55%
|-0.51%
|-0.27%
|-0.48%
|-0.44%
|-0.41%
|CAD
|-0.36%
|-0.32%
|-0.42%
|0.27%
|-0.29%
|-0.24%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.48%
|0.29%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|0.44%
|0.24%
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|0.41%
|0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
