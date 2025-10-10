USD/CAD Price Forecast: Targets six-month highs near 1.4050 as bullish bias prevails

USD/CAD continues to gain ground for the fourth successive day, trading around 1.4030 during the early European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a prevailing bullish bias as the pair is moving upwards within the ascending channel pattern.

Additionally, the USD/CAD pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating the short-term price momentum is stronger. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at the 50 level, suggesting the USD/CAD pair is trading within an overbought territory and a potential for a downward correction anytime soon.

On the upside, the immediate barrier lies at the six-month high of 1.4034, reached on September 10. A break above this level would lead the pair to test the psychological level of 1.4100, followed by the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 1.4110.

The USD/CAD pair may find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 1.3966, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3950. A break below this confluence support zone would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 50-day EMA at 1.3856.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart