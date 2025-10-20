TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Rises toward 1.4050 due to potential for bullish reversal

  • USD/CAD is trying to rebound within its ascending channel around 1.4030.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index stays above the 60 mark, reinforcing the bullish outlook.
  • The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.4016.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Rises toward 1.4050 due to potential for bullish reversal
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD inches higher after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 1.4030 during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a bullish reversal as the pair is attempting a rebound within the ascending channel pattern.

The short-term price momentum is stronger as the USD/CAD pair is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 60 level, supporting the bullish bias to revive.

On the upside, the successful return to the ascending channel would revive the bullish bias and support the USD/CAD pair to test the six-month high of 1.4079, reached on October 14. A break above this level would support the pair to explore the region around the ascending channel’s upper boundary at 1.4170.

The USD/CAD pair may find its immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 1.4016. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.3894. Further declines would prompt the pair to navigate the region around the three-month low of 1.3721.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%0.08%0.09%0.07%0.01%-0.10%-0.05%
EUR0.07%0.15%0.14%0.13%0.09%-0.04%0.04%
GBP-0.08%-0.15%0.02%-0.02%-0.07%-0.18%-0.11%
JPY-0.09%-0.14%-0.02%-0.01%-0.06%-0.25%-0.14%
CAD-0.07%-0.13%0.02%0.01%0.00%-0.19%-0.11%
AUD-0.01%-0.09%0.07%0.06%-0.01%-0.13%-0.05%
NZD0.10%0.04%0.18%0.25%0.19%0.13%0.07%
CHF0.05%-0.04%0.11%0.14%0.11%0.05%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week in a calm manner and trades in a narrow channel above 1.3400. The positive shift seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's (USD) gains and supports the pair. On Wednesday, September inflation data from the UK could be the next significant catalyst for the pair.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers