USD/CAD Price Forecast: Moves above 1.3800 ahead of upper boundary of ascending channel

- The USD/CAD pair may find the barrier around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 1.3870 level.
- The 14-day RSI signals an overbought condition, suggesting that a potential downward correction could be on the horizon.
- Potential support appears at the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the 1.3770 level.
USD/CAD continues its upward momentum, extending the rally that began on October 2, trading near 1.3810 during early European hours on Tuesday. The daily chart shows the pair is trending higher within an ascending channel, reinforcing a bullish outlook.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 70, signaling overbought conditions and suggesting a possible downward correction in the near future.
On the upside, USD/CAD could test the upper boundary of the ascending channel near the 1.3870 level. A break above this point may further boost bullish sentiment, potentially driving the pair toward 1.3946, the highest level since October 2022.
In terms of the downside, USD/CAD may find initial support at the lower boundary of the ascending channel, near the 1.3770 level. A break below this could dampen the bullish sentiment, potentially pushing the pair toward its nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3706.
Additional support is seen at the former pullback resistance, now acting as throwback support, around the 1.3620 level, followed by the psychological threshold of 1.3600.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.46%
|0.08%
|0.23%
|0.21%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.50%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|0.17%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|0.13%
|0.15%
|-0.35%
|0.20%
|0.37%
|0.32%
|0.02%
|JPY
|0.46%
|0.50%
|0.35%
|0.55%
|0.69%
|0.66%
|0.34%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.55%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|-0.69%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.36%
|NZD
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.32%
|-0.66%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.31%
|CHF
|0.16%
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.34%
|0.19%
|0.36%
|0.31%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 after upbeat Eurozone sentiment data
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0900 in the European session. The data from Germany and the Eurozone both showed that ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved more than expected in October, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD finds fresh buyers and regains 1.3050 early Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising 373K, but failed to deter Pound Sterling.
Gold price remains depressed amid smaller Fed rate cut bets; lacks follow-through selling
Gold price ticks lower for the second straight day amid smaller Fed rate cut bets and a bullish USD. Signs of a slowdown in China – the biggest bullion consumer – further undermine the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin targets $70,000 as bullish momentum builds
Bitcoin is retesting its key resistance level, and a solid close above this threshold could fuel its ongoing rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum has successfully breached its resistance, signaling potential upward momentum, while Ripple approaches its crucial resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.