Forex Today: BoE and ECB policy decisions to lift market volatility

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 5:

Investors move to the sidelines and markets turn quiet early Thursday ahead of key events. The Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will both announce monetary policy decisions later in the session. The US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, alongside the JOLTS Job Openings report for December.

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals in the second half of the day on Wednesday despite the mixed macroeconomic data releases. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that employment in the private sector rose 22K in January, missing the market expectation of 48K. On a positive note, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held steady at 53.8, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at a robust pace. After closing in positive territory on Wednesday, the USD Index holds steady at around 97.70 in the European session on Thursday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.39% 0.51% 1.35% 0.54% -0.46% 0.26% 0.67% EUR -0.39% 0.08% 0.98% 0.14% -0.86% -0.11% 0.27% GBP -0.51% -0.08% 0.79% 0.06% -0.93% -0.20% 0.19% JPY -1.35% -0.98% -0.79% -0.81% -1.81% -1.02% -0.94% CAD -0.54% -0.14% -0.06% 0.81% -0.95% -0.23% 0.13% AUD 0.46% 0.86% 0.93% 1.81% 0.95% 0.75% 1.13% NZD -0.26% 0.11% 0.20% 1.02% 0.23% -0.75% 0.38% CHF -0.67% -0.27% -0.19% 0.94% -0.13% -1.13% -0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced late Wednesday that the postponed Nonfarm Payrolls data will be published next Wednesday, February 11, and the release date of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be moved to February 13 from the originally planned February 11.

The ECB is widely expected to keep key rates unchanged after the February meeting. Investors, however, will pay close attention to how the ECB assesses downside risks to inflation, given the recent Euro strength and the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the HICP rose 1.7% on a yearly basis in January, compared to the 1.9% increase recorded in December. After posting marginal losses on Wednesday, EUR/USD moves sideways at around 1.1800 in the European morning on Thursday.

The BoE is anticipated to maintain the bank rate at 3.75%. The vote split and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments in the post-meeting press conference could drive Pound Sterling's valuation. As of writing, GBP/USD was down 0.2% on the day at 1.3625.

Following Tuesday's rally, AUD/USD corrected lower on Wednesday. The pair struggles to regain its traction and trades below 0.7000 in the European morning.

Gold extended its rebound in the first half of the day on Wednesday but met resistance above $5,000. XAU/USD edges lower early Thursday and trades below $4,950. After posting gains for two consecutive days, Silver turns south on Thursday and trades below $81, losing more than 8% on the day.

USD/JPY continues to push higher and trades near 157.00 after rising nearly 0.7% on Wednesday.