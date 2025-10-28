USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds 20-day EMA ahead of BoC-Fed policy announcement

The USD/CAD pair trades marginally higher to near 1.4000 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair ticks up even as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure, indicating significant weakness in the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

The Canadian currency underperforms amid firm expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will reduce interest rates in its monetary policy announcement by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% on Wednesday. This will be the second straight interest rate cut by the BoC.

BoC dovish expectations remain firm amid job market concerns despite the Canadian labor market data for September showing strong job additions and a steady Unemployment Rate. The jobless rate remained stable at 7.1%, but is significantly higher than full employment levels.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is also expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday by 25 bps to 3.75%-4.00%. Fed dovish bets have been prompted by deteriorating job market and moderate inflation growth.

USD/CAD trades inside Monday’s trading range around 1.4000. The near-term trend of the pair remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as key support around 1.3985.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 60.00, indicating that bullish momentum is over for now.

Going forward, an upside move by the pair above the October 14 high of 1.4080 would open the door towards the April 8 low of 1.4144, followed by the April 9 high of 1.4274.

On the flip side, the asset could slide towards the round level of 1.3600 and the June 16 low of 1.3540 if it breaks below the August 7 low of 1.3722.

USD/CAD daily chart