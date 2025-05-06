USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trades near 1.3800 after retreating from levels near nine-day EMA

- USD/CAD may find support near the 1.3800 level.
- The 14-day RSI hovers just above 30, indicating sustained bearish momentum.
- Initial resistance is seen at the nine-day EMA around 1.3837.
The USD/CAD pair is retracing its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3820 during the European hours on Tuesday. The daily chart's technical analysis suggested a sustained bearish sentiment, as the pair continues to trade within a descending channel pattern.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains just above 30, indicating continued bearish pressure while avoiding oversold conditions. The USD/CAD pair is also trading below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), pointing to weak short-term momentum. Further price movement is required to confirm the prevailing trend direction.
On the downside, the USD/CAD pair may retest the key psychological support at 1.3800, followed by the seven-month low of 1.3760, last seen on May 2, which sits just above the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.3750.
A clear break below the channel would strengthen the bearish bias, potentially driving the USD/CAD pair toward the 1.3419 level — its lowest since February 2024 — with further support near the lower boundary of the channel around the 1.3320 area.
The USD/CAD pair encounters initial resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.3837, with the next barrier at the upper edge of the descending channel near 1.3870. A clear breakout above this key resistance zone could reinforce short-term bullish momentum and indicate a potential shift in market bias. Such a move may pave the way toward the 50-day EMA at 1.4058, followed by the monthly high at 1.4415.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|-0.02%
|0.30%
|-0.17%
|0.17%
|EUR
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.31%
|0.08%
|0.39%
|-0.07%
|0.28%
|GBP
|0.14%
|0.04%
|-0.27%
|0.12%
|0.46%
|-0.03%
|0.34%
|JPY
|0.40%
|0.31%
|0.27%
|0.37%
|0.70%
|0.30%
|0.58%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|-0.37%
|0.32%
|-0.15%
|0.22%
|AUD
|-0.30%
|-0.39%
|-0.46%
|-0.70%
|-0.32%
|-0.47%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|0.17%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.30%
|0.15%
|0.47%
|0.37%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.34%
|-0.58%
|-0.22%
|0.10%
|-0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1350 despite weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.1300 in the European session on Tuesday. Germany's political concerns resurface and weigh on the Euro while the US Dollar stays defensive as traders await the crucial Fed meeting for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3300 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.3300 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. Markets remain on the edge amid Trump's erratic trade policies, keeping the US Dollar underwhelmed. The focus stays on trade headlines as the Fed meeting gets underway later in the day.
Gold touches two-week high as safe-haven demand persists
Gold sprints higher on Tuesday for a second consecutive day as geopolitical tensions around the globe continue to support investors’ demand for safe-haven assets. In the Middle East, Israel is further preparing its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of fully controlling the area.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.