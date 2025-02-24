USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bounces back as US Dollar recovers entire intraday losses

USD/CAD bounces back after a strong recovery in the US Dollar.

Investors shrug off weak US flash S&P Global PMI data for February.

Investors turn cautious about the Canadian Dollar (CAD) outlook as President Trump reviews 25% tariffs on Canada.

The USD/CAD pair rebounds to near 1.4220 in European trading hours on Monday after sliding to near 1.4180 earlier in the day. The Loonie pair recovers as the US Dollar (USD) recovers almost its entire losses, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces back to near 106.60.

The USD Index gains as investors digest weak United States (US) flash S&P Global Services PMI data for February, which showed that activities in the services sector surprisingly contracted for the first time in 25 months.

Meanwhile, fears of 25% tariffs on Canada by US President Donald Trump looms large. President Trump postponed his plans of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico by one month on February 4 after both nations agreed to cooperate for criminal enforcement at borders.

On the monetary policy front, Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem warned in a speech in Ontario on Friday that the economic impact would be severe if Trump slaps tariffs on all imports from Canada.

USD/CAD trades in a Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly timeframe. The downward-sloping border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from the February 9 high of 1.4380 and the flat border is placed from the February 14 low of 1.4151.

The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) overlaps the Loonie price, suggesting a sideways trend.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades inside the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates indecisiveness among investors.

The pair has remained in a downtrend since the first trading day of February and could see more downside if it breaks below the February 14 low of 1.4151 and moves towards the December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by the December 6 low of 1.4020.

On the contrary, an upside move above the February 19 high of 1.4246 will open the door toward the round-level resistance of 1.4300 and the February 9 high of 1.4380.

USD/CAD hourly chart