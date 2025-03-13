USD/CAD Price Forecast: Advances to 1.4400 neighborhood; lacks bullish conviction

USD/CAD regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors.

Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the USD and cap the upside for the major.

The mixed technical setup warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buyers in the vicinity of mid-1.4300s during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's losses. Spot prices climb to the 1.4400 neighborhood in the last hour, though a combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to be weighed down by the Bank of Canada's (BoC) seventh consecutive interest rate cut on Wednesday and the escalating US-Canada trade war. Apart from this, the lack of follow-through buying around Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. However, the underlying bearish tone around the US Dollar (USD), amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates several times this year, caps the upside for the currency pair.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance above the 1.4500 psychological mark and the subsequent slide warrants caution for bullish traders. That said, positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that any further decline is likely to find decent support near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the 1.4345 area. A sustained break below, however, might prompt aggressive selling and pave the way for deeper losses.

The USD/CAD pair might then weaken further below the 100-day SMA, around the 1.4215 area, the 1.4200 mark, towards testing the year-to-date low, around the 1.4150 region set on February 14. Spot prices could eventually drop to the 1.4100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 1.4500 mark could allow the USD/CAD pair to test the monthly swing high, around the 1.4540-1.4545 region. Some follow-through buying could lift spot prices to the 1.4600 round figure en route to the 1.4670 region and the 1.4700 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 1.4800 neighborhood, or the highest level since April 2003 touched last month.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart