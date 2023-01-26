- USD/CAD surrendered 1.3400, as buyers could not break the confluence of the 20 and 100-day EMAs.
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Upward biased, but once it falls below 1.3225, a move towards 1.3000 is on the cards
The USD/CAD extended its losses on Thursday after hitting a daily high of 1.3407, though as the Asian session begins, it’s almost unchanged. Additionally, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is crossing below the 100-day EMA, a bearish signal, suggesting further downside pressure lies ahead. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3323.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the Loonie (CAD) had continued to strengthen against the US Dollar (USD), as the USD/CAD failed to clear solid resistance in the form of the 100-day EMA at 1.3418 and the 20-day EMA at 1.3420. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD bias is bullish as long as the exchange rates hold above the 200-day EMA, which is meandering around 1.3253.
USD/CAD traders should be aware of a break of a support trendline drawn from the lows of November, which could pave the way for further losses. Oscillators-wise, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continued its bearish path, while the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates consolidation lying ahead as volatility remains low.
The USD/CAD key support levels would be the 1.3300 figure. A break below, and the USD/CAD could test the 200-day EMA at 1.3253. Once cleared, the pair’s next demand area will be the November 15 low at 1.3225, followed by 1.3200.
As an alternate scenario, if the USD/CAD edges up, its first supply area would be the upslope support trendline broken on Thursday at around 1.3330/40. Once reclaimed, the confluence of the 20/100-day EMAs around 1.3418/20 would be next, and then the January 19 high at 1.3520.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3322
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3385
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3455
|Daily SMA50
|1.3504
|Daily SMA100
|1.352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3428
|Previous Daily Low
|1.334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3341
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3253
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold teases bears ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite United States inflation gauge
Gold price pushes back the bulls at the nine-month high, after rising for the last three consecutive days, even as it seesaws around $1,930 during the early hours of Friday’s Asian session.
Cardano: Mixed signals challenging bulls and bears alike
Cardano price continues to display bullish technicals as a new monthly high at $0.389 has been established on January 26. The 4% rise on the day brings Cardano’s total uptrend to a 60% rally since the start of the new year.
US data drives equities higher, although inflation remains key
Stocks are on the rise in the wake of positive jobs, growth, and manufacturing data. However, that ability to treat good news as a positive for equities will be reliant on continued inflation declines.