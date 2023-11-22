USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sticks to modest intraday gains above 1.3700, lacks bullish conviction

- USD/CAD attracts fresh buyers on Wednesday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Softer Canadian CPI undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and holds its neck above the 1.3700 round-figure mark through the first half of the European session.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is undermined by softer domestic consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday, which now seem to have dashed hopes for any further rate hikes by the Bank of Canada (BoC). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen building on the previous day's hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired recovery move from its lowest level since August 31 and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Meanwhile, subdued action around Crude Oil prices does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the commodity-linked Loonie.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have been showing resilience below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the September-November rally and finding some support near a two-month-old ascending trend line. The latter is near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.3670-1.3665 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point and determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CAD pair.
With oscillators on the daily chart starting to gain some negative traction, a convincing break below the 50-day SMA will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for some meaningful downside. The USD/CAD pair might then weaken further below the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3640-1.3635 region, and accelerate the slide towards the 1.3600 mark en route to the 1.3580-1.3575 zone, or 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, any subsequent move-up is likely to confront some resistance near the weekly swing high, around the 1.3750 area ahead of the 1.3775 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term negative bias and allow the USD/CAD pair to reclaim the 1.3800 mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the 1.3835-1.3840 supply zone and the YTD peak, near the 1.3900 level.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.377
|Daily SMA50
|1.3667
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3681
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.