USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays directionless post recent losses, trades near 1.3470

- USD/CAD grapples to find a direct after registering losses on Thursday.
- The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3455 and the major level at 1.3450 could act as the key support levels.
- Technical analysis indicates an upward trend towards the psychological level at 1.3500.
USD/CAD hovers around 1.3470 during the Asian session on Friday, struggling to find a direction amid a stable US Dollar (USD). Traders await the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data scheduled to be released later in the North American session.
The USD/CAD could find the support region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3455 aligned with the major level at 1.3450. A break below the support zone could put pressure on the pair to punch the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3439.
If the USD/CAD pair crossovers below the 21-day EMA, the pair could test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3402 in conjunction with the psychological support at 1.3400 level.
However, the technical analysis of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the USD/CAD pair indicates a potential bullish sentiment in the market. This interpretation is based on the positioning of the MACD line above the centerline and divergence above the signal line.
Additionally, the lagging indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above 50, suggesting the confirmation of stronger momentum for the USD/CAD pair, which could support the pair to approach the psychological level of 1.3500.
A firm breakthrough above the latter could influence the bulls of the USD/CAD pair to explore the weekly high at 1.3534 and the monthly high at 1.3541 followed by the major resistance level at 1.3500.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD: more technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3473
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3408
|Daily SMA50
|1.3461
|Daily SMA100
|1.356
|Daily SMA200
|1.3482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3535
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3497
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains its position near 1.0850 post recent losses, focus shifts to US PCE
EUR/USD holds its position near 1.0850 during the early European session on Friday, following a backslide in the previous session. Additionally, the better-than-expected US GDP data helped the US Dollar to mark profits on Thursday, acting as a headwind for the pair.
GBP/USD consolidates below one-month-old descending trend-line resistance
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the 1.2700 mark. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Wednesday.
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields. Geopolitical risks and the uncertain global economic outlook further benefit the metal. Delayed Fed rate cut bets could cap gains ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin price downtrend likely capped, JPMorgan says, as profit-taking on GBTC largely concludes
Bitcoin price has been on a steep decline since January 11, when spot BTC ETFs started trading. The load-shedding exercise was provoked by news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust redemptions, but things could change soon, according to investment bank JPMorgan.
Central banks take center stage
It was a busy week for central banks, with several institutions making their first monetary policy announcements of this year, and offering insight to the potential paths of their respective monetary policy stances through 2024.