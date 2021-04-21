USD/CAD Price Analysis: Snaps two-day uptrend ahead of BOC

- USD/CAD takes offers around intraday low, extends pullback from monthly resistance line.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- BOC is expected to keep the benchmark rate unchanged, signal tapering.
USD/CAD holds lower grounds near 1.2600, despite the latest bounce off intraday bottom, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote justifies the previous day’s failures to cross the three-week-old falling trend line ahead of the Bank of Canad (BOC) monetary policy meeting.
Read: Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Although the loonie pair’s failure to cross the near-term key hurdle back sellers, bullish MACD and the successful break of 50-day SMA, around 1.2585 by the press time, portray the underlying momentum strength towards the north.
Hence, the BOC decision will be the key as any dovish surprise may quickly cross the stated resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-March downside, near 1.2625.
The same could propel the quote towards the late March peak surrounding 1.2650 ahead of highlighting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2685.
However, a downside break below the 50-day SMA level of 1.2585, backed by an upbeat BOC outcome, may not hesitate to test the monthly low of 1.2471.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2606
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2564
|Daily SMA50
|1.2587
|Daily SMA100
|1.2676
|Daily SMA200
|1.2946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2479
|Previous Weekly High
|1.263
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2477
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
