- The Canadian dollar is recording goodish gains in the week of 0.85%.
- A positive market sentiment boosted the appetite for high-beta currencies, like the CAD.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: To face solid support around 1.2694-1.2700.
The USD/CAD edges lower in the North American session, extending its weekly losses for the third consecutive week as investors shrugged off an “aggressive” US Federal Reserve, as Core PCE rose to 4.9% but ticked down from 5.1% YoY. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2727.
US equities remain positive, reflecting a risk-on mood. The S&P 500 is about to erase its May losses, as the US Commerce Department informed that inflation increased at a slower pace than in March. Will the Fed slow the pace of hiking rates after reaching the 2% threshold?
Although inflation is heading lower, ING analysts noted that some factors lurk in the economic environment. First, the geopolitical backdrop keeps pushing energy prices higher. Second, China’s zero-covid policy slowed down the improvement in the supply chains, and thirdly, the tight labor market needs to mitigate a wage-price spiral.
Elsewhere, the USD/CAD on Friday began trading near the day’s highs at 1.2784 but slid towards three-week new lows around the 1.2720 area.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
USD/CAD remains upward biased, though its two-week downtrend will face a solid support area in the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs), around the 1.2704-1.2693 area. Nevertheless, USD/CAD bulls need to be careful and not overconfident that the aforementioned level would hold. Why? The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44.29 is aiming lower, well within bearish territory, and with enough space before reaching oversold conditions.
If the USD/CAD two-week downtrend extends, the major’s first support would be the 1.2693-1.2704 area. Break below would expose the 200-DMA at 1.2658, followed by the April 22 low at 1.2566. On the flip side, the USD/CAD first resistance would be 1.2800. Once cleared, the following supply region would be the 20-DMA at 1-2862, followed by the March 8 high at.1.2901.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2871
|Daily SMA50
|1.2704
|Daily SMA100
|1.2696
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2849
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2769
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2776
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2877
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!