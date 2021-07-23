USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 13-day-old support near 1.2550

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD consolidates weekly losses inside the key SMA envelope but stays depressed.
  • RSI conditions favor bearish momentum towards early month top.
  • Tuesday’s swing low adds to the upside filters.

USD/CAD keeps pullback from 50-SMA around 1.2560 during a lackluster Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the major currency pair remains between the 50-SMA and 100-SMA as bears battle an upward sloping trend line from July 06.

As the RSI line holds lower ground, the latest weakness in prices may prevail for a bit longer.

However, a clear downside break of the nearby support line and 100-SMA, respectively around 1.2550 and 1.2515, becomes necessary for the USD/CAD sellers.

Following that, the July-start swing high near 1.2450 will be on the bears’ radars.

Meanwhile, the mid-month peak close to 1.2615 will challenge the upside break of 50-SMA, near 1.2600.

Also acting as a barrier to the north is Tuesday’s bottom close to 1.2675 and Wednesday’s top of 1.2730, a sustained break of which could refresh the monthly high of 1.2807.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2563
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.2563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2484
Daily SMA50 1.2284
Daily SMA100 1.2373
Daily SMA200 1.2617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2595
Previous Daily Low 1.2529
Previous Weekly High 1.2621
Previous Weekly Low 1.2427
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2464
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2661

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Seesaws inside monthly falling wedge below 1.1800

EUR/USD: Seesaws inside monthly falling wedge below 1.1800

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1775, consolidating the pullback from 100-SMA, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair bounces off a short-term support line inside a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays directed to 1.3830 resistance confluence

GBP/USD stays directed to 1.3830 resistance confluence

GBP/USD holds onto 200-DMA breakout around 1.3765 amid a quiet start to Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair’s recovery moves from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2020 to June 2021 upside manages to cross the key SMA and 50% Fibo. hurdle, keeping the buyers hopeful. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Seesaws inside monthly falling wedge below 1.1800

EUR/USD: Seesaws inside monthly falling wedge below 1.1800

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1775, consolidating the pullback from 100-SMA, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair bounces off a short-term support line inside a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

EUR/USD News

Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again

Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again

ETH price got a positive lift in the recovery of the global market. BTC and other major cryptocurrencies were back in the news after attention from Musk, Dorsey. Some short-term profit taking is taking effect, but more upside is yet to come.

Read more

ECB helps European markets to hold gains

ECB helps European markets to hold gains

The ECB meeting has helped investors maintain an optimistic outlook, but the FTSE 100 has struggled thanks to losses for oil and mining names. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures