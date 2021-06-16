USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rounding bottom bullish pattern highlights 1.2205

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD eases from short-term key resistance amid subdued markets.
  • Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA and monthly support line back buyers.

USD/CAD retreats to 1.2180 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following a run-up to weekly top the previous day. In doing so, the Loonie pair steps back from the confirmation point of a bullish chart formation, rounding bottom, amid firmer RSI.

Other than the chart pattern and RSI, the pair’s successful break above 200-SMA and an ascending support line from June 01 also keep buyers hopeful.

However, a clear upside break of 1.2205 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for the theoretical target near the 1.2400 threshold.

During the anticipated run-up, late April lows surrounding 1.2265-70 and the previous month’s high close to 1.2350-55 can offer intermediate halts.

Alternatively, the 200-SMA level of 1.2119 and the stated support line near 1.2100 could keep short-term USD/CAD sellers at bay.

Though, a sustained trading below 1.2100 may not refrain from challenging the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2183
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.2183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2094
Daily SMA50 1.2249
Daily SMA100 1.2442
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2204
Previous Daily Low 1.213
Previous Weekly High 1.2178
Previous Weekly Low 1.2057
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2141
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2098
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2066
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2215
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2247
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

