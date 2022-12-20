  • USD/CAD remains pressured towards 1.3520 support confluence inside six-week-old rising wedge.
  • 50-day EMA joins wedge’s lower line to highlight 1.3520 support.
  • Looming bear cross on MACD, bearish chart formation favor sellers.

USD/CAD holds lower ground near 1.3610 as it braces for the three-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair drops inside a 1.5-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.

That said, the impending bear cross on the MACD adds strength to the downside bias, in addition to the rising wedge formation.

As a result, the quote’s downside break of the 1.3600 threshold appears imminent.

However, a convergence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the lower line of the stated wedge, highlights the 1.3520 as the key support.

In a case where the USD/CAD prices drop below 1.3520, the odds of witnessing gradual declines towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s August-October upside, 1.3350 and 1.3200 in that order, can’t be ruled out.

Should the quote remains bearish past 1.3200, the theoretical target of the rising wedge confirmation, around 1.3050, gains the major attention.

On the flip side, recovery moves remain elusive unless the USD/CAD pair crosses the 1.3700 round figure.

Even so, the upper line of the stated wedge, near 1.3775 by the press time, could challenge the pair buyers.

Following that, multiple resistances near 1.3810 and 1.3850 could test the USD/CAD bulls before directing them to the yearly high marked in October around 1.3980.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3608
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 1.3656
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.356
Daily SMA100 1.3378
Daily SMA200 1.3077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3698
Previous Daily Low 1.3623
Previous Weekly High 1.3705
Previous Weekly Low 1.3518
Previous Monthly High 1.3808
Previous Monthly Low 1.3226
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3652
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.362
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3584
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3545
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3695
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3734
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY consolidates near 131.60 after huge move set-off by BoJ

USD/JPY consolidates near 131.60 after huge move set-off by BoJ

USD/JPY bears steamrolled their way in. bursting out of a coil and now eye further downside. Bank of Japan tweaks policy in a surprise move, sending the Yen on a tear. The Bank of Japan kept broad policy settings unchanged, pinning short-term JGB yields at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around zero.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD bounces modestly from a fresh December low

AUD/USD bounces modestly from a fresh December low

The AUD/USD pair bottomed at 0.6628, now trading in the 0.6660 region, unable to take advantage of the broad US Dollar weakness. Also, RBA’s communique was a red flag for AUD bulls.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600 ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600 ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence

EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous two-day uptrend during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session as it makes rounds to 1.0620-30. The major currency pair portrays the market’s indecision despite the latest fall in the USD.

EUR/USD News

Gold grinds higher, United States Consumer Confidence, Treasury bond yields eyed

Gold grinds higher, United States Consumer Confidence, Treasury bond yields eyed

Gold price remains sidelined around $1,820 as the metal buyers take a breather during early Wednesday, following the biggest daily jump in three weeks. The US Dollar’s weakness and receding fears of the economic slowdown.

Gold News

Binance Coin price rises as Binance.US looks to buy out more firms after Voyager Digital acquisition

Binance Coin price rises as Binance.US looks to buy out more firms after Voyager Digital acquisition

Binance is making headlines every other week in the crypto space, be it the parent company exchange or its American extension. Binance US arm’s CEO, Brian Shroder, stated the exchange still has hundreds of millions in current assets.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures