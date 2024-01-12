USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retraces its recent gains, edges lower to near 1.3350

- USD/CAD moves on a downward path as Crude oil prices improve.
- The weekly low at 1.3340 could act as immediate support followed by the psychological level at 1.3300.
- A break above 1.3400 could prompt the pair to approach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3450 and the 50-day EMA at 1.3454.
USD/CAD retraces its recent gains recorded on Thursday, trading lower near 1.3350 during the European session on Friday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is strengthening, influenced by the positive movement in Crude oil prices. This uptick in oil prices is attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East following military attacks by the US and UK on Iran-backed Houthi locations in Yemen.
The weekly low at 1.3340 is seen as the immediate support for the USD/CAD pair. If this level is breached, it could potentially lead the pair to test the psychological level at 1.3300, with further downside potential towards the major support at the 1.3250 level.
A break below the 1.3250 level could result in the USD/CAD pair navigating the region around the previous week's low at 1.3228, followed by the psychological level at 1.3200.
The technical analysis of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the USD/CAD pair indicates a potential trend shift, as the MACD line is positioned below the centerline but exhibits divergence above the signal line.
However, the lagging indicator, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), is positioned below 50. Traders are likely to exercise caution and await confirmation, suggesting that the USD/CAD pair may be on the verge of changing its direction.
The analysis suggests that on the upside, the psychological level at 1.3400 could act as the key resistance. A breakthrough above the key resistance zone could lead the USD/CAD pair to approach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3450 aligned with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3454.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3354
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3318
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.3572
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3443
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3399
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3229
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
