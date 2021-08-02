USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive, around 1.2465-60 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any impetus to USD/CAD on Monday.
  • Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
  • Sustained weakness below the 1.2400 mark will set the stage for additional near-term losses.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's modest recovery gains from two-and-half-week lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week.

Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, dragged the US dollar back closer to one-month lows and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.

That said, worries the recent rise in infections caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent fuel demand weighed on crude oil prices. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair once again found some support near the 1.2425-20 horizontal zone on Friday. This is closely followed by the 1.2400 mark, or the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2007-1.2808 strong move up, which should act as a pivotal point for traders.

Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of any firm direction. This, in turn, suggests that the USD/CAD pair might continue to attract some dip-buying at lower levels and the downside is more likely to remain limited near the 1.2420-1.2400 area.

However, a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-month tops, or levels beyond the 1.2800 mark. The USD/CAD pair might then slide to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2315-10 region.

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the key 1.2500 psychological mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2585-90 area. The next relevant hurdle above the 1.2600 mark is pegged near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2615 region. Some follow-through buying will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2700 round-figure mark.

USD/CAD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2466
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2477
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2533
Daily SMA50 1.2337
Daily SMA100 1.2369
Daily SMA200 1.2598
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2492
Previous Daily Low 1.2422
Previous Weekly High 1.2605
Previous Weekly Low 1.2422
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2449
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2394
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2574

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed

EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid Eurozone final PMI. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM

GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates. US ISM in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in

XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in

Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.

Gold News

Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts

Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts

Ethereum price flashed a sell signal, hinting at a correction after a 58% upswing. The hash rate improves after the mining community faced a debacle. ETH developers continue to evolve the ecosystem with new ideas and platforms.

Read more

Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports

Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports

The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures