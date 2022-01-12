USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-month low near 1.2550, further downside likely

- USD/CAD takes offered to renew multi-day bottom, drops for the second consecutive day.
- Clear downside break of 100-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers to aim for 200-DMA.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, ascending trend line from June adds to the downside filters.
USD/CAD stands on slippery grounds near 1.2553, down 0.20% intraday, heading into Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the loonie pair extends the previous day’s 100-DMA breakdown to drop to the fresh low since November 17.
Other than the clear downside break of the 100-DMA, bearish MACD signals also favor USD/CAD bears to aim for the 200-DMA support level of 1.2500.
However, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June-December 2021 upside, around 1.2485, will precede an upward sloping support line from June, close to 1.2450, to challenge the Loonie pair’s further downside.
Alternatively, 38.2% Fibo. restricts the quote’s nearby advances close to the 1.2600 threshold, a break of which will redirect the USD/CAD prices towards the 100-DMA level of 1.2627.
It’s worth noting that the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a descending resistance line from December 20, respectively around 1.2740 and 1.2770, will challenge the USD/CAD bulls past the 100-DMA.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2773
|Daily SMA50
|1.2697
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2567
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around multi-day top after rising the most in a fortnight. Clear break of the descending trend line from June joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful. Overbought RSI tests further advances but 100-DMA adds to the immediate challenges for sellers.
Gold: Will US inflation boost further to $1,835? Premium
Gold price outperformed on Tuesday and rose to its highest levels in four days at $1,823, in an extension of the recovery from three-week lows of $1,783. The main catalyst behind gold’s upsurge, undoubtedly remained the US dollar’s weakness.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, Cardano is poised for some monumental gains.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
American expectations for inflation have doubled this year and still they cannot catch up with reality. The US economy is set to deliver another year of soaring prices in 2022 as it closes out a 40-year record in December.