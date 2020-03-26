USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovers around 50-60 pips from over 1-week lows

- USD/CAD added to the overnight losses and dropped to over one-week lows on Thursday.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to over one-week lows, closer to mid-1.4000s during the early North-American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The overnight break below 200-hour SMA and a subsequent slide below the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3518-1.4668 upsurge acted as a key trigger for bearish traders.
However, the intraday downtick showed some resilience below 50.0% Fibo. level amid slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart and weaker crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been correcting – have still managed to hold in the bullish territory and warrant some caution for bears.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below daily swing lows, around the 1.4070-65 region, before positioning for a further slide.
Sustained break through the mentioned support will set the stage for an extension of the pair’s recent sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops set last Thursday.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might confront some fresh supply the 1.4190-1.4200 region and seems more likely to remain capped ahead of 38.2% Fibo.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.4192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3871
|Daily SMA50
|1.348
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4178
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4696
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
