USD/CAD Price Analysis: Monday’s inverted hammer keeps buyers hopeful

- USD/CAD prints mild gains but stays above short-term SMA.
- Bullish candlestick, MACD signals join sustained trading above 21-day SMA to favor buyers.
- Sellers will have a bumpy road above February low.
USD/CAD drops to an intraday low of 1.2583, down 0.05% on a day, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote fails to justify the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation on the daily chart.
However, successful trading above 21-day SMA and bullish MACD, coupled with Monday’s “inverted hammer”, favor USD/CAD buyers targeting 1.2645-50 resistance confluence that includes 50-day SMA and a descending trend line from January 28.
Meanwhile, 1.2630 can offer an intermediate halt whereas the monthly top around 1.2740 can entertain USD/CAD bulls beyond 1.2650.
On the contrary, a daily closing below the 21-day SMA level of 1.2566 will defy the bullish candlestick and can direct USD/CAD lower to mid-1.2500s and 1.2500 support levels.
However, USD/CAD bears are less likely to get convinced unless witnessing a clear downside below February’s low of 1.2468.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2586
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside. EUR/USD is seeing some fresh signs of life in Asia this Tuesday, although the bearish bias remains intact. The US Treasury yields comeback to boost DXY, down EUR/USD.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD’s path of least resistance appears to the downside. EUR/USD is seeing some fresh signs of life in Asia this Tuesday, although the bearish bias remains intact. The US Treasury yields comeback to boost DXY, down EUR/USD.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.