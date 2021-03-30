USD/CAD Price Analysis: Monday’s inverted hammer keeps buyers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD prints mild gains but stays above short-term SMA.
  • Bullish candlestick, MACD signals join sustained trading above 21-day SMA to favor buyers.
  • Sellers will have a bumpy road above February low.

USD/CAD drops to an intraday low of 1.2583, down 0.05% on a day, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote fails to justify the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation on the daily chart.

However, successful trading above 21-day SMA and bullish MACD, coupled with Monday’s “inverted hammer”, favor USD/CAD buyers targeting 1.2645-50 resistance confluence that includes 50-day SMA and a descending trend line from January 28.

Meanwhile, 1.2630 can offer an intermediate halt whereas the monthly top around 1.2740 can entertain USD/CAD bulls beyond 1.2650.

On the contrary, a daily closing below the 21-day SMA level of 1.2566 will defy the bullish candlestick and can direct USD/CAD lower to mid-1.2500s and 1.2500 support levels.

However, USD/CAD bears are less likely to get convinced unless witnessing a clear downside below February’s low of 1.2468.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Upside expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2586
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2566
Daily SMA50 1.265
Daily SMA100 1.2755
Daily SMA200 1.3029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2627
Previous Daily Low 1.2575
Previous Weekly High 1.2629
Previous Weekly Low 1.2473
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2607
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2545
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

