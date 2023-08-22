USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loses traction below the 1.3540 mark, eyes on the key support level at 1.3500

- USD/CAD struggles to gain and holds below the mid 1.3500s in the early European session.
- The pair holds below the 50-hour EMA; the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50.
- The critical support level is located at 1.3495-1.3510 region; the immediate resistance level is seen at 1.3575.
The USD/CAD pair loses traction and edges lower to 1.3532 heading into the early European session on Tuesday. Investors will look to Friday's speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for direction and perhaps insight into the state of the economy. Market participants are placing bets on a 40% likelihood of a last Fed rise by November, according to Reuters.
From the technical perspective, USD/CAD trades within the ascending trend-channel since August 9 on the one-hour chart. Further downside for USD/CAD looks favorable as the pair holds below the 50-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, activating the bearish momentum for the USD/CAD pair for the time being.
That said, the critical support zone for USD/CAD is located at 1.3495-1.3510, portraying a confluence of a lower line of an ascending trend-channel, a low of August 21, and a psychological round figure. Further south, the next stop to watch is at 1.3475 (Low of August 16) en route to 1.3445 (Low of August 15) and finally at 1.3410 (Low of August 11).
On the upside, the immediate resistance level for the pair is seen at 1.3575 (high of August 18). The key barrier to watch is the upper boundary of the ascending trend-channel and psychological figure at 1.3600. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to 1.3650 (a high of May 31).
USD/CAD one-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3533
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3545
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3285
|Daily SMA100
|1.3386
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3496
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3525
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3503
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3656
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.0900, retreating from higher levels in the European session. The pair is reversing gains amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, despite the weakness in the US Treasury bond yields. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares back gains below 1.2800 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2800 in the European trading hours. A broad-based US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair but the downside appears capped amid a risk-on market mood. All eyes now remain on US data and Fedspeak.
Gold rebound to lose momentum below $1,920
Gold Price portrays bearish consolidation at the lowest level in five months while defending the week-start rebound amid mixed sentiment. US Dollar’s downbeat performance allows the XAU/USD to pare previous losses at the multi-day bottom.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.