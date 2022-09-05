- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low after posting a bearish candlestick the previous day.
- RSI inaction around the overbought territory also favor the pullback moves.
- 10-DMA, three-week-old support line lure sellers during further downside.
- Bulls need to cross July’s top for conviction, 1.3200 guards immediate rebound.
USD/CAD returns to the bear’s table, after an effort to leave the place the previous day, as it drops to 1.3130 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the bearish candlestick formation, as well as a pause in the further bullish bias, during the inaction session.
With this, the quote is likely declining towards the 1.3100 threshold. It should, however, be noted that the 10-DMA near 1.3070 could restrict the short-term downside of the pair afterward.
In a case where the USD/CAD bears dominate past 1.3070, the convergence of an upward sloping support line from August 11 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August fall, near 1.3030, may limit the further declines ahead of the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the previous day’s top surrounding 1.3175 to reject the bearish candlestick formation.
Even so, the yearly peak marked in July, around 1.3225 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bulls to crack to keep the reins.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3131
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2957
|Daily SMA50
|1.2932
|Daily SMA100
|1.2867
|Daily SMA200
|1.2777
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3075
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
