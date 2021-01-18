USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 1.2800 confluence hurdle

- USD/CAD gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- The momentum stalled near the around the 1.2800 mark, or 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
- Bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CAD pair built on last week's goodish rebound from multi-year lows and gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the momentum and faced rejection near the 1.2800 confluence resistance. The mentioned barrier comprises of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and a descending trend-line, extending from mid-November.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily charts. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2800 mark pivotal point in order to confirm that the USD/CAD pair has bottomed out in the near-term. This, in turn, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Any further positive move is likely to confront resistance near monthly swing highs, around the 1.2835 region. A sustained strength above will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.2900 mark.
The momentum could further get extended towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.2955 region, above which the USD/CAD pair seems all set to aim back towards conquering the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2740-35 horizontal zone. A convincing break below might turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2700 mark and slide further towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2670-65 region.
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2763
|Daily SMA50
|1.2866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3035
|Daily SMA200
|1.3335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2634
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.