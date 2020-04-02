USD/CAD Price Analysis: Heavy below 1.4200, sellers aim for 100-HMA

USD/CAD fails to hold onto recovery gains, offered below 200-HMA.

An eight-day-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.

The weekly support line can please sellers below 100-HMA.

While extending its pullback moves from 200-HMA, USD/CAD declines to 1.4172, down 0.11%, ahead of the European session on Thursday.

That said, the pair currently drops towards 100-HMA level around 1.4130 whereas an upward sloping trend line from March 27, at 1.4068 now, could lure the bears afterward.

In a case where the USD/CAD prices stay below 1.4068, Tuesday’s low near 1.4010 holds the key to the pair’s fall towards 1.3920.

Meanwhile, the pair’s upside clearance of 200-HMA level, around 1.4240 now, enables it to aim for a short-term falling trend line near 1.4270.

Though, pair’s sustained run-up past-1.4270 will help the bulls to challenge the weekly top surrounding 1.4350.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways