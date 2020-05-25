USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback remains weak vs. Canadian dollar

USD/CAD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as bears are keeping the market below the 1.4000 figure at the start of the new trading week. More weakness could see USD/CAD travelling south towards the 1.3880 level initially followed by the 1.3820 and 1.3760 levels. On the other hand, strong resistance is seen near the 1.4000 level. In case the spot breach this level, 1.4040 and 1.4080 can come into play in the medium-term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.