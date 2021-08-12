USD/CAD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-SMA after confirming rising wedge bearish pattern

- USD/CAD consolidates recent losses despite confirming bearish chart formation.
- Ascending support line from late June becomes the key, three-week-old horizontal area challenges buyers.
- Downbeat Momentum line, rising wedge confirmation keep sellers hopeful.
USD/CAD refreshes intraday low to 1.2519, down 0.05% on a day, amid Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Loonie pair seesaws around 200-SMA while raising doubts on the rising wedge confirmation, portrayed on Thursday.
In addition to lacking a clear downside below the 200-SMA level of 1.2515, an ascending support line from June 23, close to 1.2480, also challenges the pair sellers.
It should be noted that sustained trading below 1.2480 will not hesitate to challenge five-week-long horizontal support surrounding 1.2420.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD sellers remain hopeful unless the quote bounces back beyond 1.2545, defying the bearish pattern.
Even so, the formation’s upper line and a short-term horizontal resistance, respectively near 1.2600 and 1.2610, will be a strong hurdle for the bulls to retake controls.
Should the quote remains firmer past 1.2610, 1.2670 and 1.2730 will be important to watch ahead of the previous month’s top around 1.2810.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2558
|Daily SMA50
|1.2411
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2453
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.1700
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1730, teasing the rising wedge confirmation, amid early Friday’s morning in Asia. Weekly falling trend line, sustained trading below the key moving averages keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD bears move in on 1.38 and eye 1.3780s daily target
GBP/USD pierced the psychological 1.38 figure and scored the lowest level since the end of July at 1.3794. UK growth meeting an apex has pressured sterling as markets weigh central bank divergences. GBP/USD is testing the territory below 1.3800 with eyes on 1.3780.
XAU/USD looks to extend consolidation near $1,750
Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday. Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst. Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB plots a new opportunity, targets a 35% gain
Shiba is up 4.25% this week. The emerging cup-with-handle base improves the probabilities that SHIB will resume the rally and test the previously suggested targets of $0.00001204 and $0.00001214.
The mistake investors are making with meme stocks
Meme stocks are the investing phenomenon of the pandemic creating parabolic moves in a handful of equities while making fabulous profits for early buyers.