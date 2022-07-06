  • USD/CAD managed to hold above the 1.3000 mark through the first half of the European session.
  • Bearish oil prices weighed on the loonie, though a consolidative USD price move capped the upside.
  • Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC meeting minutes.

The USD/CAD pair struggle to make it through the 1.3075-1.3085 strong horizontal barrier and finally settled over 50 pips off its highest level since November 2020 touched on Tuesday. The subsequent pullback, however, stalled near the 1.3000 psychological mark on Wednesday, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.

Against the backdrop of growing fears of a global recession, fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China could stall fuel demand recovery. This, in turn, failed to assist crude oil prices to register any meaningful recovery from over a two-month low, which continued undermining the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to a fresh two-decade high touched on Tuesday. Traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. This, in turn, capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.

From a technical perspective, the 1.3075-1.3085 area might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the 1.3100 mark, which if cleared would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. This should allow the USD/CAD pair to climb further towards the 1.3155-1.3160 intermediate hurdle, en-route the 1.3200 mark and the 1.3270 resistance zone.

On the flip side, the 1.3010-1.3000 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could drag spot prices further towards the 1.2945-1.2940 region. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2900 mark, which should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair.

USD/CAD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3039
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2891
Daily SMA50 1.2837
Daily SMA100 1.2743
Daily SMA200 1.2684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3084
Previous Daily Low 1.2844
Previous Weekly High 1.2966
Previous Weekly Low 1.2819
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2992
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2935
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3371

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure near 1.0250 after EU data

EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure near 1.0250 after EU data

EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory slightly below 1.0250 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% in May, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%. Eyes on key US data, FOMC Minutes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.1950 despite UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD recaptures 1.1950 despite UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering modestly from 28-month lows. UK’s three key diplomats resigned, destabilizing PM Johnson's government. Brexit and recession risks lurk keeping the upside elusive. The US dollar eases ahead of the Fed Minutes. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hangs near YTD low, below $1,770 ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold hangs near YTD low, below $1,770 ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold Price staged a modest recovery from the $1,763 area, or a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Wednesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move. 

Gold News

What needs to happen for cryptos to recover

What needs to happen for cryptos to recover

Bitcoin price has been extremely boring for the last few days, stifling the performance of Ethereum and Ripple as well. However, things could take a quick turn if the big crypto sees some much-needed volatility.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures