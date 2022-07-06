- USD/CAD managed to hold above the 1.3000 mark through the first half of the European session.
- Bearish oil prices weighed on the loonie, though a consolidative USD price move capped the upside.
- Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CAD pair struggle to make it through the 1.3075-1.3085 strong horizontal barrier and finally settled over 50 pips off its highest level since November 2020 touched on Tuesday. The subsequent pullback, however, stalled near the 1.3000 psychological mark on Wednesday, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Against the backdrop of growing fears of a global recession, fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China could stall fuel demand recovery. This, in turn, failed to assist crude oil prices to register any meaningful recovery from over a two-month low, which continued undermining the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to a fresh two-decade high touched on Tuesday. Traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. This, in turn, capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for now.
From a technical perspective, the 1.3075-1.3085 area might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the 1.3100 mark, which if cleared would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. This should allow the USD/CAD pair to climb further towards the 1.3155-1.3160 intermediate hurdle, en-route the 1.3200 mark and the 1.3270 resistance zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3010-1.3000 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could drag spot prices further towards the 1.2945-1.2940 region. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2900 mark, which should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3039
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.2837
|Daily SMA100
|1.2743
|Daily SMA200
|1.2684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2844
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2992
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
