USD/CAD Price Analysis: Finds an intermediate cushion below 1.3550, US/Canada PMI in focus

- USD/CAD has found short-term support below 1.3550 after a vertical sell-off.
- A power-pack action is anticipated amid the release of US/Canada Manufacturing PMI figures.
- USD/CAD has slipped significantly after facing immense selling pressure from 61.8% Fibo retracement.
The USD/CAD pair has gauged an intermediate cushion below 1.3550 after a vertical sell-off from the weekly high of 1.3668. The Loonie asset is building a base ahead of the Manufacturing PMI data from Canada and the United States ahead.
S&P500 settled Friday’s session on a bullish note as consistent consumer spending and upbeat quarterly figures from technology stocks infused confidence in investors. Investors could show some traits of pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) policy anxiety ahead.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded after dropping to near 101.50 and is looking to extend its recovery above 101.70 as the Fed is expected to raise interest rates one more time by 25 basis points (bps).
USD/CAD has slipped significantly after facing immense selling pressure from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from March 10 high at 1.3862 to April 14 low at 1.3301) at 1.3650 on a four-hour scale. It seems that the strength in the selling pressure was extremely high as it dragged the Loonie asset sharply below the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3590 and 1.3566 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. The RSI (14) is struggling to maintain the 40.00 support as a break below the same will strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
Going forward, a decisive break below the intraday low at 1.3533 will expose the asset to psychological support at 1.3500 followed by a 23.6% Fibo retracement at 1.3438.
On the flip side, a recovery move above the 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.3650 will trigger a reversal and will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.3700. A break above the same will expose the asset to March 22 high at 1.3745.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3484
|Daily SMA50
|1.3585
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3668
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
