USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases below 1.3100, weekly resistance line in focus

- USD/CAD fades recovery moves from 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Bullish MACD, two-week-old support line keep buyers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside filter.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3081 during Monday’s Asian trading. Even so, the pair keeps its U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 09-13 upside amid bullish MACD. Also favoring the buyers is an upward sloping trend line from November 10.
Hence, USD/CAD bulls can look for fresh entries on the upside break of the immediate resistance line, stretched from November 13, at 1.3102 now, while watching over 1.3170/75 as the next hurdle to the north.
If at all the buyers manage to tackle the 1.3175 resistance, the 1.3300 round-figure and the monthly peak of 1.3370 will gain the market’s attention.
On the downside, a clear break below a two-week-old support line, currently around 1.3050, become necessary for the bears before revisiting the 50% of Fibonacci retracement and latest lows around 1.3030.
It should, however, be noted that the USD/CAD sellers’ dominance past-1.3030 can be tested by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3020 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet before highlighting the monthly bottom close to 1.2930 for the bears.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3085
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3196
|Daily SMA100
|1.3256
|Daily SMA200
|1.3534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3097
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3165
