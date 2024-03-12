USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops to near 1.3470 followed by the major support

- USD/CAD could test the major support of 1.3450 on Tuesday.
- Technical analysis suggests a momentum shift in the trend.
- The key resistance zone could appear around the psychological level of 1.3500 and a nine-day EMA of 1.3506.
USD/CAD extends its losses for the second session, edging lower to near 1.3470 during the European session on Tuesday. The cautious sentiment prevails ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US).
The USD/CAD pair could find key support at the major level of 1.3450, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3442. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the support region around the previous week’s low of 1.3419 and psychological level of 1.3400.
The technical analysis of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below 50, suggesting bearish momentum for the USD/CAD pair. However, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a momentum shift for the USD/CAD pair. This interpretation is based on the MACD line's position above the centerline but shows divergence below the signal line. Traders would likely await the MACD, the lagging indicator, to confirm a directional trend.
On the upside, the immediate resistance appears at the psychological level of 1.3500 and the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3506. A break above the latter could exert upward support for the USD/CAD pair to test the major level of 1.3550, aiming to navigate the region around the psychological level of 1.3600, aligned with March’s high of 1.3605.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3474
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3522
|Daily SMA50
|1.347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.351
|Previous Daily Low
|1.347
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.342
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3485
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2800 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 3.9% from 3.8%, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD clings to gains below 1.0950 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is holding minor gains below 1.0950 in Tuesday's European trading. A renewed US Dollar weakness alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpins the pair. However, further upside in EUR/USD hinges on the US CPI data release.
Gold price keeps the red below $2,180 level, downside seems limited ahead of US CPI
Gold price meets with some supply and snaps a nine-day winning streak to a record peak. The downtick could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
Early start of alt season likely to come as soon as meme coins cool off
Meme coins’ impressive rally appears to have eased despite Bitcoin price showing growing strength. ETH, XRP, ADA, AVAX, DOT and LINK, are gaining traction as investors look for more speculative assets.
US CPI Data Preview: Disinflation trends look set to resume in February after January’s upside surprise
The US Consumer Price Index is set to rise 3.1% YoY in February, matching January’s increase. Annual Core CPI inflation is expected to edge lower to 3.7% in February. The inflation report could provide fresh clues as to the timing of the Fed policy pivot.