USD/CAD Price Analysis: Downside appears limited amid a bull cross

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD consolidates Monday’s pullback from a two-month top.
  • The corrective decline appears limited after a bull cross confirmed on the 1D chart.
  • Daily RSI edges lower but remains well above the midline.

USD/CAD is posting small losses while trading below 1.2750, as the sellers take a breather after a solid rebound in the US dollar and WTI prices seen on Monday.

The latest drop in the major could be attributed to the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board, as the markets remain optimistic about the less severe effects of the Omicron covid variant.

Investors look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony on the CARES Act later on Tuesday, especially after his prepared remarks underscored risks to the economy from the new covid strain.

Also, in focus remains the Canadian GDP data for fresh trading impetus amid ongoing OPEC+ headlines.

Looking at USD/CAD’s daily chart, the bulls are fighting to regain lost ground, looking to take advantage of the bull cross confirmed earlier this Tuesday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly lower but holds comfortably above the midline, suggesting that buying resurgence could be in the offing.

Bulls will need to cross the daily highs of 1.2766 to seek additional recovery towards the 1.2800 level.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

On the downside, Monday’s low of 1.2721 will offer immediate support to the bullish traders, below which a drop towards the 1.2650 psychological level cannot be ruled out, where Friday’s low coincides.

Further south, bears will challenge the bullish commitments at the 1.2600 mark.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2737
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.257
Daily SMA50 1.2533
Daily SMA100 1.2569
Daily SMA200 1.2472
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2793
Previous Daily Low 1.2721
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2628
Previous Monthly High 1.2739
Previous Monthly Low 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2791
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2828
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2863

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence

EUR/USD pokes 1.1300 amid bullish RSI divergence

EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.1300 threshold, following a quick drop to 1.1258. The currency major pair traces upbeat technical signals during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. Sellers eye clear break of 1.1260 for fresh entries.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance

GBP/USD dip buyers take on 1.3320 resistance

Sterling has recovered from the territories of an 11-month low as traders backed risk-related investments on the back of encouraging words from global officials over the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. GBP/USD printed 1.3287 the low overnight but has since found lots footing again in the 1.3310/20 region where it currently trades in the Tokyo open.

GBP/USD News

Gold defends $1,780 as yields dwindle on omicron anxiety

Gold defends $1,780 as yields dwindle on omicron anxiety

Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,788 during early Tuesday, stays within the short-term trading range above $1,780. The pullback in the US Treasury yields and firmer equities favor gold buyers to bounce off an immediate key support line. 

Gold News

Crypto exchange Kraken lists Shiba Inu, kickstarting SHIB price recovery

Crypto exchange Kraken lists Shiba Inu, kickstarting SHIB price recovery

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced that it will support the popular meme-based token Shiba Inu starting November 30. The digital asset trading platform has already begun accepting deposits of SHIB.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures