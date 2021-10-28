USD/CAD Price Analysis: Descending channel hurdle might cap gains ahead of US GDP

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Thursday and moved away from the post-BoC lows.
- The descending channel formation warrants caution for bulls amid bearish technical indicators.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's late rebound from the 1.2300 mark, or weekly lows and gained some positive traction on Thursday. The pair climbed to the 1.2380 region during the early part of the European session and has now reversed a major part of the post-BoC losses.
An extension of the corrective pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and turned out to be a key factor that provided a modest lift to the USD/CAD pair. On the other hand, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar and remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent recovery from four-month lows faltered near the top end of a downward sloping channel in reaction to a more hawkish Bank of Canada on Wednesday. The mentioned barrier, currently around the 1.2410 region, should act as a pivotal point for traders as the focus remains glued to the Advance US Q3 GDP report.
Meanwhile, oscillators have been gaining positive traction lately and favour intraday bullish traders. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering lately – are holding in the bearish territory. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the channel resistance before positioning for any further gains.
Above the mentioned barrier, the USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent leg down from September monthly swing lows has run its course and trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move around the major.
On the flip side, the 1.2340 horizontal zone seems to protect the downside ahead of the 1.2300 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2300 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended towards the ascending channel support, around the 1.2220 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2354
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2458
|Daily SMA50
|1.2586
|Daily SMA100
|1.2523
|Daily SMA200
|1.2493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1.241
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
