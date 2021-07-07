USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defends five-month-old trend line break below 1.2500

- USD/CAD remains sidelined after confirming the key resistance breakout.
- RSI conditions, ascending trend line from May test bulls.
- 100-DMA adds to downside filters, 1.2650-55 acts as tough nut to crack for buyers.
USD/CAD stays sidelined around 1.2480, following its sustained break of a crucial resistance, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair struggles to find direction between the previous resistance line and an upward sloping trend line from May.
Adding to the pair traders’ indecision are the RSI conditions suggesting a pullback move from the immediate hurdle, namely a two-month-old rising trend line near 1.2535.
Even if the quote fails to step back from 1.2535, a convergence of 200-DMA and April’s top near 1.2650-55 will e a tough nut to crack for USD/CAD bulls.
Meanwhile, profit booking moves may bounce off the previous resistance line from February near 1.2430, a break of which could direct the pair towards the 1.2400 round figure.
It should, however, be noted that the USD/CAD weakness below 1.2400 will be tested by a 100-DMA level of 1.2378.
Overall, USD/CAD remains bulls but intermediate corrections can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2481
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2304
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2383
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2728
