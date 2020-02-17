USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls trying to defend 200-DMA/descending channel confluence support

- USD/CAD continues losing ground for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- Bearish traders now await a sustained weakness below the very important 200-DMA.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday – also marking its fifth day of a negative move in the previous six – and dropped to fresh monthly lows in the last hour.
The downward momentum dragged the pair below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2952-1.3330 positive move, albeit the pair has still managed to hold just above the very important 200-day SMA.
USD/CAD daily chart
The mentioned support also coincides with the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
A convincing break through the said confluence support, currently near the 1.3220 region, will suggest that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and support prospects for further weakness.
The pair might then turn vulnerable and seems more likely to accelerate the slide further towards 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3190 region, before eventually falling to the 1.3140 level (50% Fibo. level).
On the flip side, any attempted bounce might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.3265-70 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3232
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3218
|Daily SMA50
|1.3143
|Daily SMA100
|1.318
|Daily SMA200
|1.322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3236
|Previous Weekly High
|1.333
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks
GBP/USD is retreating toward 1.30 after UK PM Johnson said that he is "not seeking anything special from the EU" in upcoming talks. France's foreign minister said both sides could "rip off each other."
EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments.
Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market
The Bitcoin Dominance chart hits key supports and bounces, impacting the crypto market. Price drops can be seen as buying opportunities, patience comes into play.
Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.